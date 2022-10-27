QYOU Media India grows its reach and revenue with Amagi

The leading entertainment network embraces cloud technology innovation to reach more viewers and generate more revenue streams.
Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, recently announced that QYOU Media India, which produces and distributes content created by social media and digital content stars, has partnered with Amagi to grow its viewership and ad-based revenue in India.
The partnership leverages Amagi’s state-of-the-art cloud technology for channel creation, and distribution - Amagi CLOUDPORT - to bring its premium content to leading OTT platforms. QYOU Media India also relies on Amagi’s best-in-class Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) solution with advanced analytics - Amagi THUNDERSTORM - to monetize its content effectively.
Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, and Sony, QYOU Media India curates, produces and distributes multi-genre entertainment content across linear TV, Smart TV, OTT and app-based platforms. The network is using Amagi’s cloud solutions to create and distribute its channels, The Q Kahaniyan, The Q Comedistaan, and most recently, Q GameX to platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, Cloud TV, TCL, Jio TV, MX Player and more.
“QYOU Media India has been going from strength to strength, growing both in viewership and revenues. It has been a pleasure to partner with them in their growth journey as they go on to engage newer audiences and platforms with an emphasis on differentiated quality content,” says Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi.
“Amagi’s extensive and impressive channel creation, distribution, and monetization capabilities have helped us grow our revenues steadily while enabling us to engage viewers across a vast network of linear and OTT platforms,” says Krishna Menon, COO, QYOU Media India.