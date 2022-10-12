QYOU Media India launches its direct-to-consumer app, Q PLAY

Commenting on the launch, Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, said, “The launch of Q PLAY opens a myriad of new possibilities. It enables us to be independent in addition to relying upon third-party platforms for distribution. The launch of this app will further deepen our audience engagement as it tries to bridge the need gap for relatable and entertaining content. We are thrilled to launch Q PLAY into the market. While it will take us time to build and grow our user base, Q PLAY is the tip of the spear around our digital objective to create a growing one-on-one customer relationship around our brand.”