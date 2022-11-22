QYOU Media launched QPlay with booming CTV market in mind

"We are on the cusp of explosion, when it comes to CTVs in India. This entire ecosystem will become a big play over the next one year. We want to ensure that by the time it reaches its peak, we should have at least 10-15 FAST channels. We are working on channels on social commerce, food, travel, etc. Over the next 2-3 months, we are hoping to launch a couple of channels," Menon adds.