QYOU USA & Chtrbox Merge Influencer Marketing Operations

Glenn Ginsburg, President - QYOU USA to lead global expansion; Pranay Swarup and Julie Kriegshaber move to Vice Chairman roles
QYOU Media Inc. has announced that it will be integrating its worldwide operations headquartered out of the USA and India for global creator media solutions. As part of the integration strategy, Glenn Ginsburg, President QYOU, will oversee synergies across the award-winning US and Indian businesses, while Pranay Swarup & Julie Kriegshaber, CEO & COO of Chtrbox move to co-Vice Chairman roles to strategically advise collaboration efforts.
QYOU & Chtrbox have influencer marketing mandates for global companies such as Paramount Pictures, Hasbro, Activision, P&G, HP, Amazon, Spotify, Pinterest among others.
Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder, says, QYOU Media, "QYOU’s vision behind our 2021 acquisition of Chtrbox was to become a global creator media powerhouse. Since then, both the India and US influencer marketing teams have independently doubled their business, and we feel confident that with a joint offering across teams will further fuel this growth trajectory.”
Glenn Ginsburg adds “Beyond expanding our set of clients list in the QYOU USA team, we’re finding increased demand for pan-regional and global campaigns. With Chtrbox we can further support our clients with scaled and cost-effective efforts that are relevant and authentic. We’re really excited to tap into the Chtrbox team of 80+ influencer marketing specialists, their massive creator networks in India, Asia and around the world.”
Pranay Swarup adds, “While Chtrbox has taken up a fair amount of international work already, we are excited for QYOU & Chtrbox to unlock a new layer of global growth together. Under the QYOU Media group, Chtrbox is in great hands and I look forward to staying strategically involved.”
Chtrbox’s India teams under the leadership of Karan Pherwani & Mrunali Dedhia, co-Vice Presidents, and Darshil Shah, Director ChtrSocial, will work directly with Glenn Ginsburg, President QYOU USA, to further drive this integration and growth.