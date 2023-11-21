Radico Khaitan joins Legends League Cricket 2023 as an official partner

The partnership reflects the company’s commitment to sports and aligns with its proactive engagement in various athletic events.
Radico Khaitan has become an official partner of Legends League Cricket 2023, featuring its 8 PM packaged drinking water.
As the curtains fall on the thrilling spectacle of the World Cup, the cricket fervour in India continues to soar to new heights. The excitement is alive as Legends League Cricket 2023 promises an exciting season with legendary cricketers. The second season began on November 18 in Ranchi, comprising of six teams, with over 120 players from 16 countries, including reigning champions Gujarat Giants.
The two qualifiers will be held on December 5 and 7 while the eliminator is set for December 6. The grand finale will take place on December 9. All these matches are scheduled to occur in Surat.
Other matches will take place across Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi and Vizag.
Amar Sinha, chief operating officer, Radico Khaitan, siad, “This collaboration underscores our dedication to sportsmanship and aligns seamlessly with the rich legacy of cricket. Our engagement in diverse sporting events, from cricket to golf tournaments and kabaddi championships, exemplifies our commitment to championing the spirit of sports across various arenas. We eagerly anticipate contributing to the excitement and celebration of cricket in partnership with Legends League Cricket 2023.”