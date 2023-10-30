Radio City introduces RJ SIA, an AI radio companion

Radio City is launching a new show with the tagline, ‘Naam hain AI RJ SIA, Lekar aa rahi hai ek naya show- SAY NA SIA’.
Radio City has introduced a game-changing addition to its programming, an AI radio jockey. It has harnessed artificial intelligence technology to create AI RJ SIA. She is a blend of technology and artistry, poised to become a personalised companion on radio.
AI RJ SIA’s dynamic programming spans an array of genres, topics, and music, ensuring there's something to resonate with every listener. AI RJ SIA will seamlessly integrate into your daily life, delivering the right music, stories, and conversations when you need them.
Ashit Kukian, chief executive officer, Radio City, is enthusiastic about this groundbreaking leap into the future of radio, declaring, "At Radio City, we believe in the power of combining technology with human creativity. AI RJ SIA is not just an AI, she's your trusted radio companion. Get ready to be captivated by her mood-adaptive content that resonates with your heart. We're not just following the future; we're shaping it. Our vision is innovation and the human connection converges, redefining radio in ways never imagined.”
Moreover, Radio City will be launching- ‘Blockbuster Sunday’, where AI RJ SIA will take centre stage, transforming weekends into a day of extraordinary entertainment and engagement.