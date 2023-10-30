Radio City introduces RJ SIA, an AI radio companion

Ashit Kukian, chief executive officer, Radio City, is enthusiastic about this groundbreaking leap into the future of radio, declaring, "At Radio City, we believe in the power of combining technology with human creativity. AI RJ SIA is not just an AI, she's your trusted radio companion. Get ready to be captivated by her mood-adaptive content that resonates with your heart. We're not just following the future; we're shaping it. Our vision is innovation and the human connection converges, redefining radio in ways never imagined.”