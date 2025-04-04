Rahul Kanwal bids farewell to India Today after 22 Years

Rahul Kanwal, news director at TV Today Network (TVTN) and executive director of Business Today, has announced his departure from India Today Group after more than two decades of association with the media house.

The news was shared with employees through an internal email from Kalli Purie, vice-chairperson of India Today Group, who lauded Kanwal’s contributions and reflected on his remarkable journey within the organisation.

“His story is the quintessential India Today Group narrative—an extraordinary journey of organic growth, limitless opportunities, and a meteoric rise that benefited both sides,” she wrote, highlighting the legacy he leaves behind.

Having worked closely with Kanwal over the past twelve years, Purie acknowledged his efforts in building formidable teams and creating impactful editorial properties. She emphasised that while change is never easy, it is an inherent part of the media industry.

“We thank him for his contribution. He has helped shape our growth story, and our institution is stronger for it. He has mentored a strong second line, which is locked and loaded for what comes next. It’s now your turn to shine,” she stated, addressing the employees.

Though Kanwal’s next move has not been disclosed, Purie expressed confidence that he will always carry a part of India Today Group with him in his future endeavours.