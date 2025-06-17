Raid 2, Mission: Impossible boost May 2025 Box Office to Rs. 1,136 cr

May 2025 proved a strong month for Indian cinema, grossing Rs. 1,136 cr at the domestic box office, ranking as the second-best month of 2025 after February, according to the India Box Office Report published June 14, 2025. Hindi film Raid 2 topped with over Rs. 200 Cr, followed by Hollywood’s Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning at over Rs. 115 Cr, together contributing 28% of May’s collections. The report, covering gross box office across all languages, notes that January-May 2025 releases totaled Rs. 4,812 Cr, up 27% from 2024’s same period.

The top 10 films of May 2025 showcase India’s diverse cinema, with four Hindi, two Tamil, two Telugu, and two Malayalam releases. For multi-language films, collections are summed across versions, while Hollywood films like Mission: Impossible are reported under one language head. Films still running in theaters use estimated collections based on trends, with updates possible in future reports. Gross box office is the unified metric, and a film’s earnings are credited to its release month, even if collections spill over, as with Kalki 2898 AD in 2024.

The report underscores the industry’s vitality, with Hindi and Hollywood hits driving growth alongside regional films. As 2025 unfolds, India’s box office continues to highlight its wide appeal across languages and genres, per Ormax Media’s findings.