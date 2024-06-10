Rajat Sharma wins at Delhi HC, aids in preventing misuse of India TV's logo, and Aap Ki Adalat's name

India TV and Rajat Sharma stand resolute in safeguarding their intellectual property and personality rights. In the dynamic digital realm, where information spreads swiftly, preserving these rights is imperative. Emerging technologies underscore the crucial need for robust intellectual property protection, ensuring the preservation of reputation, integrity, and commercial interests. The commitment to pursue all legal avenues underscores the determination to maintain the integrity of their brand and identity in an ever-evolving digital landscape.