Ranveer Singh celebrates ‘Morning Time is Baller Time’ in Viacom18 Sports’ new campaign for 2022-23 NBA Season

“Morning Time Is Baller Time reinforces our proposition that mornings are best enjoyed watching the incredible action from the NBA on Sports 18 – 1 and JioCinema, and who better than the effervescent resident NBA fan Ranveer Singh to reiterate this and celebrate the start of what promises to be a yet another exciting season,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma. “We are focused on expanding and elevating our NBA offerings this season and taking it to a broader audience.”