RCB foraying into E-gaming on their Mobile App

Rajesh Menon, Head - Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “Royal Challengers Bangalore works incessantly to design assets that built the ethos of the brand in congruence with Sports and Lifestyle, mounting into a business strategy to take the brand forward. It is the fans who form the true force behind the franchise and every season we have ensured that the experiences we offer are designed for bringing fans closer to the RCB team and help them celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold. To keep the fans engaged and entertained on and off-field is something which we work on ardently and it will always be our top priority. We are glad to partner with Gamezop for this initiative and will work closely in this endeavour of bringing to fans an engaging gaming experience throughout the year.