Reckitt leads list of top TV advertisers: TAM Quarterly Report

The company has displaced HUL from the top of the list of advertisers on television during the July to September 2022 quarter.
TAM AdEx's newly released quarterly report chronicles television advertising from July to September 2022. The report announced that FMCG players topped the list of Top 10 advertisers on TV, with Reckitt coming in at the No. 1 spot.
Six out of the top 10 brands that advertised on TV, were from Reckitt. The Top 10 brands added 11% to the total TV ad volumes during this period.
Some other highlights of the report are that the food and beverage sector held the maximum ad volumes - 21% - during the period. TV ad volumes increased during this period, as opposed to January to March 2022.
Interestingly, it was the mosquito repellents category that witnessed the highest growth rate - 2.2 times in July to September, versus April to June. News and general entertainment channels (GEC) were the preferred genres on TV - holding more than 55% share of ad volumes.
From the January to March, until the April to June quarter, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was at the No. 1 spot in the list of Top 3 advertisers. In the July to September quarter, Reckitt replaced HUL from the top position.
The top 10 advertisers put together added nearly 40% share of ad volumes during July to September. Procter & Gamble Home Products and Colgate Palmolive India were new entrants to the list of Top 10 advertisers during this period.
You can read the full report below: