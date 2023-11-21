Red Bangle gears up for growth, repositions and expands to serve Indian brands

Lakshmi Rebecca, co-founder and CEO, Red Bangle, added, "When we started out, we made a conscious choice to fill a specific gap in the global video market, and we have had a lot of success on this path. Today, the time feels right to expand our horizons with holistic services that address a large need in the India market today. We’ve always been thinking and solving problems for our clients, and now we can move from being a service provider to a strategic partner for them.”