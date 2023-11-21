Red Bangle gears up for growth, repositions and expands to serve Indian brands

It aims to be a strategic production partner to Indian businesses seeking growth and engagement with their consumers.
Red Bangle, a global technology-enabled video production agency, co-founded by Lakshmi Rebecca and Sunil Patrapati in 2017, has announced its transformation to a brand content production agency in India. The company will offer bold and meaningful strategy, campaign and content services to brands in India.
It is preparing to onboard a new NCD and CFO to register its presence in Delhi by opening a new office in the city. The company is poised to solidify its position as a leader in the creative content and digital marketing industry. It has nearly onboarded 30 new clients this year.
With its expanded range of services, reach and capabilities, the brand will cater to the diverse needs of the Indian market. Its three new core services- THINK, CREATE and PLAY - are each designed to meet the unique requirements of businesses.
As part of its expansion, it recently appointed Vivek Chandra Shenoy as vice president, strategy and marketing, and Ankur Bora as senior vice president, business development and client servicing.
Commenting on the transformation, Sunil Patrapati, co-founder and CTO, Red Bangle, said, “Over the last six years we’ve built a lot of trust in the film and video production market, and our clients have always asked for more from us. The opportunity is ripe for our expansion. And India is a very exciting market to pursue this in.”
Lakshmi Rebecca, co-founder and CEO, Red Bangle, added, "When we started out, we made a conscious choice to fill a specific gap in the global video market, and we have had a lot of success on this path. Today, the time feels right to expand our horizons with holistic services that address a large need in the India market today. We’ve always been thinking and solving problems for our clients, and now we can move from being a service provider to a strategic partner for them.”