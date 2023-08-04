Red Bull Media House partners with JioTV & JioTV+

JioTV, the mobile LIVE TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited has 1000+ channels in 15+ languages and 12 genres. JioTV+ is your connected home device. With this collaboration, JioTV & JioTV+ users will now also get access to premium and engaging content from the World of Red Bull and beyond, including motorsports, bike, snow, surf, dance, music and more.