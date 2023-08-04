Red Bull Media House partners with JioTV & JioTV+

Through this collaboration, Red Bull Media House aims to expand reach and bring its unique brand of sports and lifestyle entertainment to fans in India.
Red Bull Media House, a globally distributed multi-platform media company partners with JioTV mobile app & JioTV+ connected TV platform.
This deal will see the Red Bull TV linear channel being streamed on the JioTV & JioTV+, granting fans unprecedented access to Red Bull's captivating collection of inspiring sports and lifestyle entertainment. Jio subscribers will now be able to access the LIVE feed of global content on Red Bull TV including action films, documentaries, LIVE and VOD events and content series.
JioTV, the mobile LIVE TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited has 1000+ channels in 15+ languages and 12 genres. JioTV+ is your connected home device. With this collaboration, JioTV & JioTV+ users will now also get access to premium and engaging content from the World of Red Bull and beyond, including motorsports, bike, snow, surf, dance, music and more.
Red Bull TV linear channel will also have a vast range of captivating content including extreme sports, inspiring documentaries showcasing athletes who push their limits, lifestyle entertainment and much more.
Through this collaboration, Red Bull Media House aims to expand reach and bring their unique brand of sports and lifestyle entertainment to millions of fans in India, inspiring and engaging with new audience through the JioTV & JioTV+ platform.
With a focus on sports, culture and lifestyle content, Red Bull Media House offers a wide range of premium media products across TV, mobile, digital, audio, and print. Red Bull Media House produces and licenses a broad selection of global live broadcast events, compelling and inspirational local storytelling with original short and long-form programming as well as feature films from around the world.
Red Bull TV allows you to enjoy unrivalled access to sports events, e-sports, music festivals, films, videos, documentaries, and shows from locations that span the globe.
Now supporting AR, Red Bull TV takes you beyond the ordinary with high-quality on-demand movies and live streams. Discover music from trend-setting artists, watch live events with top athletes and follow globetrotting daredevils to the most exciting corners of the planet. Browse channels at your leisure such as Music, Snow, Bike, Water, E-sports, Motorsports, and many more.