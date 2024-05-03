Red FM and Zee Entertainment steal the show at afaqs! Media Brand Awards 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Red FM dominated the awards, securing an impressive haul of 22 metals, earning the title of afaqs! Media Brand of the Year.
In the pulsating heart of India's media landscape, where every moment is a whirlwind of innovation and competition, the fourth edition of afaqs! Media Brand Awards & Conference was held virtually on May 03, 2024. This prestigious event celebrated the tireless efforts of media custodians who navigate the dynamic and fiercely competitive world of media and entertainment.
The Indian media landscape is a tapestry woven with myriad languages, a symphony of news channels, and a nation’s vigour propelling constant evolution. It is within this vibrant ecosystem that the Media Brand Awards shone a spotlight on extraordinary initiatives by media brands, across print, TV, audio, online, and OTT platforms.
Ten categories, each a canvas for creativity and innovation, saw participation from industry stalwarts such as Amarujala.com, &TV, Disney Broadcasting (India), Hindustan Times, Jagran New Media, MY FM, Red FM, Viacom18 Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and more. They vied for the coveted titles that symbolise excellence in brand communication.
To learn more about the afaqs! Media Brand Awards & Conference 2024, .
The star of the night was clear: Red FM, with its 22 metals including 10 Gold, 8 Silver, and 4 Bronze emerged as the afaqs! Media Brand of the Year.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises, along with Zee5, Zee Bangla, Zee Sarthak, and Zee Telugu, etched their names in brilliance, bagging a total of 12 metals including 3 Gold, 3 Silver, and 6 Bronze.
&TV, Hindustan Times, and Warner Bros. Discovery too sparkled with 4 metals each, showcasing the power of quality journalism and engagement.
A distinguished Grand Jury, comprising experts from various sectors, contributed their invaluable insights to ensure a meticulous and unbiased evaluation process.
The esteemed members of the jury included Ahmed Aftab Naqvi - global CEO & co-founder, GOZOOP Group; Anand Chakravarthy - chief growth officer, Omnicom Media Group; Ankit Shard - AVP - DTC, Guardian, Bella Vita; Anu Joseph - co-founder and creative vice-chairman, Creativeland Asia; Chetan Asher - founder & chief executive officer, Tonic Worldwide; Deepash Jain - senior director - performance marketing, mar tech, and customer growth, Myntra; Devika Sharma - vice president & GM - India, InMobi; Gopa Menon - head of digital, South Asia, Mindshare; Kulvinder Ahluwalia - chief executive officer, FCB Ulka; Kunal Malhotra - chief marketing officer, Taco Bell India (Burman Hospitality); Maanesh Vasudeo - senior vice president, Media Operations, LS Digital; Navin Kansal - chief creative officer, 21N78E Creative Labs; Niti Kumar - chief operations officer, Starcom India; Piali Dasgupta - ex senior vice president - marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities; Ramsai Panchapakesan - managing partner-investments, Havas Media India; and Steffi Sequeira - lead, social media - marketing communications, Tata Consultancy Services.
The fourth edition of afaqs! Media Brand Awards was not just a celebration but a testament to the resilience, innovation, and sheer brilliance that define India's media and entertainment sector.
To access the comprehensive list of winners, click here.