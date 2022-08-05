RED FM announces return of the ‘South Side Story’ in Delhi

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “We began hosting the most sought after event to showcase the grandeur of the Southern culture. South Side Story is as diverse and vibrant as the land itself. The event offers a 360-degree exposure into the rich and grand South Indian vibe. Over the years we have been focusing on inclusion and diversity. Our narratives have been consistent and we are truly humbled by the response we have been receiving over the years. South Side Story is an amalgamation of our commitment to build communities, support independent music and to take the festive spirit up a notch higher. South Side Story is an initiative that offers the best of music from various parts of South India, bands that believe in fresh riveting music, food that defines all that belongs to south and with team Red FM who believes in the growth of regional content, nationally and globally.”