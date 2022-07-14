RED FM enters the mighty Himalayas of Leh Ladakh

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “RED FM’s arrival at this high an altitude is another milestone that we have collectively climbed and strengthened our foothold further in the northern part of India. Ladakh has an enthrallingly rich, colourful and fascinating culture, which so to say was the lure to diving knee deep into it. Now that we’re here, we aim at uplifting the local flavour of Ladakh and adding our own brand attitude and philosophy of ‘Bajaate Raho’ to it. And to the loving people of Ladakh, I hope to deliver to your expectations on supporting the local culture, music and contribute to the growing landscape of the Union Territory to the best of our ability.”