Red FM turns blue to cheer for the Indian Cricket Team

Speaking about the decision, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "Cricket is an emotion in a country like India that unites us all. Red FM has always celebrated the spirit of our nation and embodied the essence of our diverse culture. What better way to do it than visually aligning ourselves with the excitement surrounding the World Cup Final. Us turning blue is a testament to our unwavering support for Team India, and we invite our listeners to join us in cheering for our cricketing heroes."