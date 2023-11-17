Red FM turns blue to cheer for the Indian Cricket Team

The temporary change will be in effect from Friday i.e 17th November till the World Cup Final.
93.5 RED FM, the private radio and entertainment network has temporarily changed to blue in support of the Indian cricket team at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. This spirited move to change Red FM to blue is a gesture the team gears up for the World Cup Final.
The decision to switch to blue embodies the passion, pride, and unity that cricket brings to the diverse land like India. As the nation unites in collective anticipation for the World Cup Final, Red FM aims to amplify the energy and excitement.
Speaking about the decision, Nisha Narayanan, director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "Cricket is an emotion in a country like India that unites us all. Red FM has always celebrated the spirit of our nation and embodied the essence of our diverse culture. What better way to do it than visually aligning ourselves with the excitement surrounding the World Cup Final. Us turning blue is a testament to our unwavering support for Team India, and we invite our listeners to join us in cheering for our cricketing heroes."
The temporary change will be in effect from Friday i.e 17th November till the World Cup Final, creating a vibrant and visually striking presence that echoes the excitement and anticipation felt by millions of cricket fans.