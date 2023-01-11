Regional news: how are the challenges different from national news? 

There is a certain perception about regional news audiences - they are older or live beyond the metro cities. Shedding light on the audience, Nandy said, “The audience is now coming from Tier-II and III cities. We're seeing people coming from towns and villages as well. However, India is still at about 47% Internet penetration. So, there is a lot to do with the infrastructure. Many Gen Z, who are now coming online, are probably first time Internet users.”