Regional OTT market is evolving and maturing; more stronger content pipeline expected in next few years

Rajadhyaksha of Eros Now said that the regional markets are evolving and maturing. “Over the last one year, during the pandemic, there's been an exponential growth in the consumption of content and viewership across markets. Mainstream languages have been able to create critical mass audiences. With that happening, the regional markets are just going to explode in the next 2-3 years. They are huge markets, so there's huge untapped potential, for sure.”

“With 15 per cent of our viewership in regional languages, it goes without saying that every platform will make more regional language content. In another year from now, there'll be a lot more content coming in, across languages.”