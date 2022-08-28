Regulatory curbs do not restrict NDTV’s takeover: Adani Group

NDTV had said that the deal would require SEBI’s approval, as its founders are barred from transacting its shares.
Adani Group has rejected claims made by New Delhi Television (NDTV) that regulatory restrictions imposed on its founders prevent it from selling their stake in the company.
NDTV, on Thursday, had said its founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy have been barred by SEBI since 2020 from buying or selling shares in India’s securities market, and the deal would require the market regulator’s approval.
The conglomerate has been trying to take over the news network. However, the news channel says the billionaire moved without its consent.