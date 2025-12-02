Reliance confirms merger of Star Television Productions with Jiostar

Reliance Industries has formally completed the merger of Star Television Productions (STPL) with Jiostar India, bringing full ownership of the STAR brand under a single entity that now houses the bulk of the conglomerate’s television and digital operations.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE and NSE, Reliance said Jiostar confirmed the effectiveness of the merger on 30 November 2025. The filing noted that this development follows the scheme of arrangement disclosed in November 2024, when the company announced its intent to fold STPL into Star India, which has since been renamed Jiostar India.

STPL historically owned the STAR trademark and licensed it across multiple Reliance-controlled network businesses. Its merger into Jiostar simplifies the legal and operational structure of the broadcast and streaming portfolio, centralising control of the STAR label across television channels as well as the JioHotstar digital platform.

Since then, Jiostar has become one of the sector’s largest players, reporting Rs 7,232 crore in revenue and Rs 1,322 crore in profit after tax in the September 2025 quarter. Earlier this year, the platform launched JioHotstar by merging JioCinema with Disney+ Hotstar.

The consolidation also marks an attempt by the JV to streamline brand ownership, reduce fragmentation inherited from legacy entities, and prepare for a more unified distribution and content strategy across broadcast and streaming.

Despite the significance of the structural change, market response remained muted, with Reliance Industries’ shares slipping 1 per cent in morning trade.