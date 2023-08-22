Reliance Content Studios expands reseller partnership with Shutterstock Inc.

The collaboration will provide Indian clients with access to over 650 million images, videos, illustrations, music tracks, vectors, and AI-generated content.
Reliance Content Studios has announced that it is expanding its reseller partnership with Shutterstock Inc. This collaboration aims to bring unparalleled access to a diverse collection of over 650 million images, videos, illustrations, music tracks, vectors, and AI-generated content to Indian clients.
Since its founding in 2019, RCS has been a provider of premium stock content for major creative agencies, corporations, media outlets, production companies, and individual creative professionals. This new partnership with Shutterstock will help RCS to continue its commitment to providing high-quality solutions to customers in India.
The expansion allows RCS to offer a wider range of assets from Shutterstock, including those generated by AI. This provides Indian customers with more innovative content solutions, with the added benefit of indemnification for license and use. RCS's partnership with Shutterstock also gives local customers access to Shutterstock's library of over one million ready-to-use 3D models.
To improve customer experience, RCS will introduce a payment option in Indian Rupees (INR). This will streamline the payment process and save costs associated with currency conversions and related fees. RCS will also collaborate with customers to guide them in making the best licensing choices, ensuring that customers are well-informed and can select the most suitable products or services for their needs.
Yvonne Januschka, vice president of APAC Sales at Shutterstock, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "Our customers in India are actively searching for high-quality content to supercharge their storytelling, and we are excited to offer our entire library and innovative line of products to new and existing clients in partnership with Reliance Content Studios."
Ali Battiwala, national sales head at Reliance Content Studios, shared his enthusiasm, emphasizing the alignment between this collaboration and the rising AI trend in India. He noted that the partnership empowers creative professionals and production houses by granting access to Shutterstock's extensive collection of images and videos.
This partnership between RCS and Shutterstock will bring added value to clients and customers by combining their strengths and expertise. The expansive collection of high-quality assets from Shutterstock will empower individuals and businesses in India to bring their creative visions to life and tell compelling stories across various media platforms.