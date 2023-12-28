Reliance Jio working with IIT-B to launch 'Bharat GPT'

The company, a unit of Reliance Industries, is also thinking to launch an operating system for televisions.
Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom service provider, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay for the development of 'Bharat GPT,' a large-language model customised for India's linguistic nuances as per the media reports.
Announcing this collaboration at the IIT's annual Techfest in Mumbai, chairman Akash Ambani highlighted the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) vertically within the organisation and horizontally across various sectors in the next decade.
Jio's vision involves launching AI-centric products and services spanning media, commerce, communication, and devices. Ambani also mentioned the company's ongoing efforts to introduce its own operating system for televisions, reflecting a forward-looking approach to technology.
Furthermore, Jio is also exploring 5G private networks, extending a comprehensive 5G stack to enterprises of all sizes. This initiative aligns with Jio's broader vision often referred to as "Jio 2.0," signaling a commitment to technological advancement.