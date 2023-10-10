Republic Media Network forays into digital space with #SwitchToRepublicDigital campaign

On the launch of Republic Digital, Arnab Goswami, Republic Media Network’s editor-in-chief said, “The time was ripe for a nationalist voice in the Indian digital space. It was high time that the narratives in the digital universe were countered by the unstoppable force of nationalism. We are here to dispel misinformation about the nation, to bring journalism to the world of digital news media, and deliver a high quality of content on text and video to our digital audience. The launch is only the start of where we are set to go vis a vis our digital aspirations. We are clear in our intent, in our ideology and in where we want to go. We want to thank the people of India for supporting and fuelling our dream. We promise with Republic Digital, as is our overall purpose, to put INDIA FIRST.”