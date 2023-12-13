Republic Media Network launches its Hindi News Website - Republic Bharat

This is network's second foray into the digital news landscape, after the launch of Republic World in October 2023.
Republic Media Network, has announced the launch of its Hindi website, Republic Bharat. After the launch of Republic World in October 2023, this marks the network's second foray into the digital news landscape.
Republic Bharat Hindi News Website will offer extensive coverage across various beats including but not limited to Breaking News, Opinions, Live Streams, Sports News, Entertainment News and Business News.
The demand for Hindi news on digital is steadily rising, with the rise of penetration of powerful mobile networks and smart devices across far reaching geographies. Republic Bharat, already the number 1 choice of the Hindi news viewers on TV, is now set to deliver credible news content and a plethora of diverse content on digital, ensuring there is something for everyone.
The introduction of the R.Bharat website has created new opportunities for advertisers to reach important consumer groups, especially in Hindi-speaking areas where Republic Bharat is a highly trusted media platform.
Speaking at the launch of the platform Arnab Goswami, chairman, and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network expressed his commitment to delivering the best-in-class news experience in the digital ecosystem. He also hinted that soon the network will roll out many more digital first news products for India as well as the global audience.
Chief Operating Officer of Republic Digital, Tapan Sharma opines that “digital news in India has immense head room in Hindi as well as native regional languages.” He further added that Republic Bharat is going to be cutting across the audience strata among Hindi speaking audience by providing best content and product experience. He also mentioned that the network is gearing up for many more regional language digital news products in the future.