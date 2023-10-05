Republic partners with JioTV & JioTV+

With this partnership, the news network will add live stream and VOD library content to the Jio platforms.
The news network Republic, which operates Republic TV, Republic Bharat and Republic Bangla, has partnered with JioTV and JioTV+, adding its live stream and VOD library content to the JIO platforms. Republic News Network on Linear TV Inverse is the preferred news service for more than 670 million viewers. Through this partnership, the network will add to its pan-India viewer base who watch news and current events content digitally.
JioTV, the mobile LIVE TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited has 1000+ channels in 15+ languages and 12 genres. JioTV+ is your connected home device. All 3 Republic channels will be streamed live on these platforms providing seamless access to compelling news coverage, analysis & original content. This partnership anticipates rapid growth in the CTV universe. At a time when the CTV universe is expected to grow exponentially to 80 MN households by 2025, Republic News Network is affirmatively on the path to mark its ubiquitous presence in the CTV Sphere.
Tapan Sharma - EVP and business head at Republic digital says, “This partnership between Jio and Republic will deliver Live news and library content to millions of viewers across all the four languages and offer advertisers an opportunity to reach the audience across important consumer geographies”.