Republic partners with JioTV & JioTV+

JioTV, the mobile LIVE TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited has 1000+ channels in 15+ languages and 12 genres. JioTV+ is your connected home device. All 3 Republic channels will be streamed live on these platforms providing seamless access to compelling news coverage, analysis & original content. This partnership anticipates rapid growth in the CTV universe. At a time when the CTV universe is expected to grow exponentially to 80 MN households by 2025, Republic News Network is affirmatively on the path to mark its ubiquitous presence in the CTV Sphere.