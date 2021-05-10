What are the new tenets of storytelling amidst a dark reality?

She adds, "My parents are in Delhi and I’m here (in Mumbai), I worry about them, that preoccupies me sometimes. But then again, my parents and so many more away from their children, are finding some solace in viewing shows, films etc. The multiple platforms have brought something wholesome, versatile and engaging for so many people trying to see this time through. Without taking away from the gravity and seriousness of where we are at with this pandemic, I think about the welcome distraction that people get from what I and my peers do. And that pushes me back to writing, to burying my head in my pages."