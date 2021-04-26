Retail giant Target turns to CitrusAd to help brands connect with its shoppers

The integration will help brands seamlessly manage their Target Product Ad campaigns.
Target, an American retail giant and its media company Roundel have made it easier for advertisers to reach the retail giant’s digital audience by integrating with CitrusAd’s retail media platform.
In May 2021, brands and advertisers will have the ability to seamlessly launch and manage their Target Product Ad campaigns via CitrusAd’s easy to use, self-serve platform or enlist the support of CitrusAd’s managed services team to drive and optimize digital media activity. Target Product Ads can be activated quickly on the CitrusAd platform, going live on Target.com and on the Target app within 24-48 hours.
Brands will find more flexibility in search term selection and a one-click "automated campaign" feature to make it easy to create campaigns. This feature automates many steps including keyword, category targeting, bidding strategy, and product selection.
Other benefits include:
● Added protection to safeguard budgets, such as ensuring out-of-stock SKUs do not serve and flagging campaigns with low click-through rates
● CitrusAd’s fully transparent reporting dashboard which provides campaign analytics, including detailed campaign breakdowns, pacing visibility, and search term metrics
Target's extensive shopper data is from millions of guest profiles across in-store and online, backed by a 145% in digital sales growth year over year, as well as national reach across 1,900+ stores.