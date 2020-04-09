"Return of the Classics makes DD National the most-watched channel this week across India": BARC-Nielsen report

Some of the Key Highlights of TV and Smartphone consumption during the third week of Lockdown are : -

India divided on various emotions of feeling Happy, Anxious, Frustrated, Scared and Peaceful – missing out on me-time indulgences and office time

The Prime Minister’s request on #9PM9MINS garnered the lowest ever Total TV viewership for those 9 mins since 2015

India follows the global trend in showing continued increase in TV (43%) and Smartphone consumption(13%) this week vis-à-vis the Pre COVID period

The growth in TV consumption this week driven by the Movies Genre(77% growth). Significant increase in Time spent on watching Movies (52% growth) on the Smartphone

Return of the Classics makes DD National the most watched channel this week across India.

While the return of the Old Classics improves viewership on DD National and Pay GEC Channels, Smartphone viewers increase consumptions on Original Series with 32% growth over the Pre COVID period

Non-Primetime continues to be the growth driver for TV (81% over the Pre COVID period) with early morning and late night slots also showing a growth

Social Connectivity stabilizing as people get used to the new normal while the surge in time spent on Digital News consumption stays

Gaming continues to show growth (44% over the Pre COVID period) - categories like Virtual Education and Virtual Drives increased consumption

Free Commercial Time (FCT) on TV advertising grows by 9% on the back of social advertising