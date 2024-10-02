RG Kar case casts long shadow on Durga Puja ad spend

In West Bengal, Durga Puja is the most awaited festival of the year. It’s the season for shopping sprees, delicious feasts, and joyful pandal-hopping. As consumers soak into the festive fervour, brands jump at the chance to connect with consumers in a whirlwind of promotions.

However, this year, a pall of gloom overshadowed the festivities following the tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, 2024. In response, junior doctors in the state went on a staggering 42-day protest against the incident. The usual jubilant atmosphere took a hit, leaving the state subdued and campaigns feeling a bit out of place. Many brands hit the pause button on their festive marketing.

The protests came to an end on September 19 following multiple rounds of discussions with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, signalling a shift in the air. The people slowly returned to their normal lives. Many strove to move on and celebrate the festival in its true spirit—celebrating the victory of good over evil and welcoming Goddess Durga home.

There were two opposing viewpoints in society: some argued that the festivities should not continue, while others insisted that life must go on. Initially, as protest demands went unmet, mood was one-sided, causing market losses. However once the protests ceased, the markets sprang back to life, and brands loosened their purse strings to revive their festive campaigns.

Neha Tandon, head of revenue at ABP Digital, says, while mood remains sombre, there’s a shared recognition that the festival is not just a cultural highlight but also a vital economic engine for many.

“The scale of festivities is a little less grand this year. The market sentiment has improved in the last two weeks. As a community, there's a shared understanding that the celebrations must continue,” she says.

Quoting a British Council of India report, The Hindu says the economic worth of the creative industries around Durga Puja in West Bengal is around Rs 32,400 crore. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee estimated that the creative economy around Durga Puja 2023 could soar to Rs 84,000 crore, providing jobs for over three lakh people including tent makers, idol makers, food vendors, restaurants, street vendors, light installers, and those handling branding materials, among others.

Oommen Thomas, national head of ad sales at ABP Group, says the outlook remains positive as the city is gearing up for the festivities.

“Business has been good and most of our regular clients as well as some new ones have invested with us. As we are approaching Pujo, activities are heating up. You can see it in the crowds in the markets where Puja shopping is being done,” he says.

However, Ashish Dave, channel head, Zee24 Ghanta, says Kolkata is still reeling from the incident. While the doctors withdrew their strike, the protest is still on. The usual “Puja is coming” vibe is missing. Yet, being the biggest festival for Kolkata, every brand, big or small tries to cash in on this opportunity.

“People are still angry. The spirits are a bit dampened. Even Puja organisers are divided on the celebration issue. Many questions are being raised about the relevance of the festival of maternal prowess, particularly in light of the ongoing concerns about the safety of women in the city,” he says.

Tandon says many brands had their plans ready but chose to wait and assess the situation.

“They had more subtle plans prepared, aiming to reach consumers while remaining sensitive. Once the protests ended, they decided to proceed but restructured their campaigns to balance sensitivity with Durga Puja’s festive spirit,” she adds.

However, the brand tonality has shifted as they attempt to balance cultural significance with the current sentiment. Brands are keeping their campaigns simple, opting for a presence that doesn’t overwhelm. Brands have muted their communication, reflecting the current mood.

Thomas says ABP Group is seeing a healthy growth in ad spends. Its integrated solutions division ABP One is seeing double digits growth with many new brands doing business with it, in terms of activations and solutions based advertising.

Dave notes that banners and out-of-home marketing are on the rise. However, ⁠because of the current sentiment, the ad spend has slightly decreased. “The hoardings have started to envelope the city. The brands are also coming up with different offers,” he says.

Tandon reports that there hasn’t been much change in digital ad budgets, but there has been a shift in the timing.

“Pre-Puja campaigns, which usually start a month or more in advance, were delayed due to protests peaking during that time. With the protests ending just 15-20 days before Puja, people are gradually shifting into the festive mood,” she says.

FMCGs and local brands have been active this season. Once local retail brands became visible, it signalled to others that the mood was lifting, prompting them to follow suit.

However, certain categories, like alcohol have pulled back, finding the situation too sensitive. “Alcohol is often linked to celebrations, and given the current sentiment, it felt inappropriate to push it. We haven’t seen any alcohol brands advertising this season,” said a media expert on the condition of anonymity.

Thomas says in the automobiles category, there has been a significant increase in spends for EV—a new segment to advertise during this season.

Dave says no new categories are showing interest this year.

As of October 1, junior doctors in West Bengal have resumed their indefinite strike, demanding safety and security at all medical establishments. With Durga Puja just around the corner, set to begin on October 8, it remains to be seen how these protests will impact the festivities.

Lead Image Credit: Sangbad Pratidin