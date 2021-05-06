Right time to cancel IPL, but over Rs 4,500 crore of advertiser money stuck in the works: Experts

Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous Brands too feels that the suspension of IPL will certainly have "near-term adverse impact. Both in terms of business objectives of advertisers and even more importantly on the market sentiment. Heavy investments may be held back because there's going to be unpredictability on how the returns on investments may turn out to be," he says.

He agrees with the fintech advertiser that, "The cancellation (of IPL) is somewhat likely to cast a little shadow of uncertainty even on the world cup."