Rise and Fall from Amazon MX Player to air on Sony Entertainment Television

Amazon MX Player has expanded its distribution network through a partnership with Sony Entertainment Television for its latest reality series Rise and Fall. By combining Amazon MX Player’s nationwide accessibility with Sony Entertainment Television’s strong household presence, Rise and Fall is set to engage viewers across metros, Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, Rise and Fall features 15 celebrity contestants from television, music, sports, films and digital entertainment. Set inside a towering structure divided into a lavish penthouse for the Rulers and a bare basement for the Workers, the show tests ambition, leadership and strategy as contestants navigate constant shifts in power and privilege.

Fresh episodes stream daily for free on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM through the MX Player app on mobile and connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV and Airtel Xtreme. The show also airs at 10:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, said, “This partnership between Amazon MX Player and Sony Entertainment Television is truly a first of its kind in India. Together, we are ensuring that Rise and Fall is accessible to audiences nationwide, on both digital and broadcast. The format is bold, disruptive and highly engaging, and we believe it has the power to spark a cultural moment for viewers across the country.”

Akshay Agrawal, Cluster Head of Ad Sales, Hindi GEC, Travel and Tourism Business at Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Our partnership with Amazon MX Player for Rise and Fall takes that vision a step further by bringing one of the most unique and compelling reality formats to audiences across both TV and digital platforms simultaneously. This collaboration goes beyond distribution. It is about reshaping how great stories are shared, experienced and celebrated by millions.”

Rise and Fall is supported by a line-up of sponsors with Lux Cozi as co-powered by partner, Orient Electric as official lighting partner, Haier as AI home partner, Pintola as official health partner and Avvatar Whey Protein as nutrition partner.