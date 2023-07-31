'Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' rekindles love for Classic Hindi songs with Saregama Carvaan

The latest Dharma production release features many old Bollywood songs owned by music label Saregama. The movie also sees a placement of Saregama's music player 'Carvaan'.
'Modern Bollywood songs just don't have the same vibes that older Hindi songs of yore (often called "evergreen melodies) had,' is often a qualm one can hear in Indian movie theaters. Many of the Bollywood tracks of the late 20th century have struck and continue to strike a chord with generations of Indians.
In Dharma production's latest release, 'Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani', the notes of many of these classic melodies have been utilised to essentially drive the narrative of the film.
The featured songs in the film are courtesy of the collaboration between Dharma productions and music RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group owned music label 'Saregama'. This collaboration was announced back in 2021.
The library of Hindi original songs owned by the label are prominently featured in the film.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are the main protaginists of the film. The story also features a romantic infutatuation between the characters portrayed by veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The catalyst driving this storyline are these songs.
This storyline is kicked off by the song 'Abhi Na Jao,’ featuring Dharmendra. Multiple old songs are then featured as the characters rekindle their romance in the parks, monumental structures, etc., of Delhi. Some of these tracks include, ‘Yeh Shaam Mastani,’ ‘Do Dil Mil Rahe Hai,’ ‘Aaja Meri Gaadhi Mein Bhaith Jaa,’ ‘Aap Jaisa Koi,’ among others.
This sequence also saw the placement of Saragama's portable music player 'Carvaan'. The music player hosts a collection of over 5,000 old hindi tracks. The placement comes within a track that amulgamates some of these songs.
The collaboration between Dharma and Saregama will also lead to the label having music rights on upcoming Ajay Devgn release 'Maidaan,' among other productions.