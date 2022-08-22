Rolling Stone Bharat debuts as a pop culture platform on JioTV

The Hinglish-language channel marks a bold, new milestone from the rapidly expanding Rolling Stone India brand.
The Indian edition of the world’s greatest music and pop culture brand Rolling Stone has announced the launch of Rolling Stone Bharat, a bi-lingual content platform. Envisioned as an inclusive, Hinglish-language video portal for news and content related to music, lifestyle and youth culture, Rolling Stone Bharat will be launched as an all-access streaming channel on India’s leading digital video platform JioTV as a part of JioTV Specials.
The move marks a bold, new milestone for the rapidly expanding Rolling Stone India brand, which launched in the country in 2008 and has since remained the undisputed leader in news of this segment.
With its inclusive curation and unparalleled programming, Rolling Stone Bharat breaks regional and linguistic boundaries in India’s current content ecosystem and promises to bring about a democracy of news.
On JioTV, Rolling Stone Bharat will launch with three flagship shows: a pop culture bulletin, an uninterrupted music video showcase, and a celebrity chat show. The all-access content is free to view for everyone with a JioTV mobile app, which boasts over 100M+ MAUs and delivers content in over 16+ languages.
Sajan Raj Kurup, creator, Investor and Managing Director, Creativeland Publishing said, “It’s a very exciting time to be a part of the content ecosystem in India. With Rolling Stone Bharat, we have been able to secure two very significant goals: of becoming an omnichannel digital-first magazine; as well as keeping our commitment to spotlight the diverse talent in India and bringing into our fold newer audiences that may have been uninitiated so far. The content on the channel aims to bring the best of the world to every mobile screen in India.”
Added Radhakrishnan Nair, publisher & editor, Rolling Stone India, “Rolling Stone Bharat is a true reflection of the new India as we see it today – courageous, unapologetic and proud of its roots. The pan-Indian, bi-lingual content on RSB will ensure that good journalism is accessible to one and all, from a Gen-Z fashionista in Mumbai to a folk singer in Meerut.”
The launch of Rolling Stone Bharat comes on the heels of Rolling Stone India publisher (Creativeland Publishing ) after being acquired by Ventureland Asia Advisory Services, owned by seasoned entrepreneur Sajan Raj Kurup. Ventureland Asia is the VC arm of the advertising & media agency Creativeland Asia.