Rolling Stone India & Man’s World publisher acquired by Sajan Raj Kurup’s VC arm Ventureland Asia

Sajan Raj Kurup, Creator-Investor and Founder, Ventureland Asia, the investment arm of Creativeland Asia, said, “I have closely witnessed transformation in media consumption, media buying and media marketing. Rolling Stone India and Man’s World enjoy high levels of credibility and loyalty among its target audience. Piggybacking on that, we will bring in advanced tech interventions, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to better understand the reader and transform the hardcopy publishing to an omnichannel digital-first magazine.”

Radhakrishnan Nair, Publisher & Editor-in-Chief Rolling Stone India and MW said: "Ventureland Asia's acquisition of MCPL comes amidst the major churning that is happening on the Indian media landscape. Ventureland Asia founder Kurup's investment expertise in digital technology and marketing acumen will be crucial as Rolling Stone India and MW work towards transforming into platform agnostic magazines, with a strong presence in the digital sphere and print."