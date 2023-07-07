Rooter joins hands with Jio to bring live game streaming and esports action to your TV

Rooter’s latest integration comes at a time of rapid growth for the platform and will significantly expand its footprint beyond the Android, iOS, and web ecosystems through one of the fastest-growing set-top box services in the country. The JioSTB is available for free with JioFiber, and since its launch in September last year, is believed to have cornered 50% of India’s home broadband market. It is also rapidly becoming a one-stop destination for content across popular categories such as Entertainment, Kids, Lifestyle, Sports, and Food. As of January 2023, the average daily user engagement for the Jio Set-Top Box stood at more than 6 hours, providing Rooter with a lucrative opportunity to capture eyeballs as a category-first app.