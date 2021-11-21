Roshan Space creates ‘Asia’s largest billboard’ in Mumbai

The visibility and reach of hoardings is measured through the Vi Index score and this hoarding has a score of eight (out of 10). But to provide their clients more data on its reach, it is equipped with a Vehicle Detection Technology to measure real-time reach. With the help of a camera installed on the hoarding and a software imported from London, it can keep track of the total number of vehicles passing by on an hourly, daily, weekly, monthly and yearly basis. As per this week’s report 20 lakhs vehicles have passed by the hoarding in a week. Apart from this hoarding, the only other place where this software is in use in the country is at another Roshan Space hoarding in Mahalaxmi.