Royal Challengers Bangalore partner with Viacom18 to strengthen their Digital Offerings

“We aim to be a one-stop shop for cricket fans by giving them a whole new perspective for all things TATA IPL through our digital proposition on JioCinema,” said Viacom18 Head of Strategy and Partnerships Hursh Shrivastava. “Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the top-most digitally engaged cricket teams in the world and this partnership will strengthen their position further by taking their content to a wider audience through JioCinema.”