Royal Challengers Bangalore partner with Viacom18 to strengthen their Digital Offerings

The partnership will enable fans to enjoy the Bangalore-based franchise’s unique journey through the TATA IPL and TATA WPL across the network.
Royal Challengers Bangalore announced an exclusive partnership with Viacom18, the digital rights holder of the TATA IPL and global rights holder of the TATA WPL. The digital-first association will offer fans exclusive access to engaging content across franchise’s Men’s and Women’s T20 campaigns on JioCinema.
For the first time ever, JioCinema users will have access to a wide variety of exciting content, including exclusive interviews with the marquee players including Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, training sessions, team bonding sessions, lifestyle content through RCB’s originals RCB Bold Diaries, RCB Game Day, RCB Insider, and RCB 12th Man. Viacom18 will leverage the power of digital and offer compelling narratives from the Royal Challengers Bangalore stables to a broader audience across devices.
In their continued endeavour to build an all-encompassing sports and lifestyle brand, RCB has expanded their fan engagement gamut beyond the field, including a subscription-based fitness on-demand product, an exclusive range of mocktail pre-mixes, and plant-based meat, among others. On digital platforms, RCB has been among the top-10 sports teams in the world in terms of social media engagement and popularity on YouTube.
Rajesh Menon, head & vice president of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “At RCB, we value the power of digital and take great pride in being India’s most popular and most engaged sports team on digital platforms. Our continued belief in digital and Viacom18’s unprecedented offerings through JioCinema form a synergy that will transform the landscape of sports viewing and elevate the way we interact with fans.”
“We aim to be a one-stop shop for cricket fans by giving them a whole new perspective for all things TATA IPL through our digital proposition on JioCinema,” said Viacom18 Head of Strategy and Partnerships Hursh Shrivastava. “Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the top-most digitally engaged cricket teams in the world and this partnership will strengthen their position further by taking their content to a wider audience through JioCinema.”
At the start of 2023, Viacom18 unveiled a slew of original content featuring T20 icons Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha, and Aakash Chopra. The shows are an eclectic mix of free-wheeling discussions, interviews and features that give fans the most insightful, never-seen-before, and in-depth story-telling available on JioCinema.