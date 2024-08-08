RPSG Lifestyle Media announces Manifest, a wedding-forward new media platform

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi, who hosted the evening to celebrate the launch of Manifest, introduced Avarna Jain to the audience. “Ever since Manifest was announced, it has spelled good news for the lifestyle media industry,” he said, “but it has also brought with it a few questions. What form will it take, and how will it cater to today's audiences and advertisers? This evening, hosted by FDCI to celebrate the launch of Manifest, will answer a few of these."