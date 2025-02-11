RPSG Lifestyle Media to publish luxury magazine Robb Report in India

RPSG Lifestyle Media announced that it has acquired the exclusive rights to publish and distribute Robb Report in India. For over 50 years, Robb Report has been a luxury media brand covering automobiles, fashion, food, travel, real estate, and collectibles. In India, it will focus on the growing luxury market and tailor content to the interests of the country’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs).

The Indian edition will focus on areas such as bespoke experiences, luxury innovations, sustainable opulence, and emerging markets for art and design.

Avarna Jain, chairperson, RPSG Lifestyle Media, expressed her excitement, saying, “Robb Report is the world’s leading authority on luxury and fine living. With India’s appetite for quality products on the rise, this title will play a major role in evolving taste and affecting consumption patterns. Our collaboration with Robb Report will empower our readers with unparalleled insights into the best the world has to offer.“

Luke Bahrenburg, president, Robb Report, added: “India represents one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing markets for luxury. We are thrilled to partner with RPSG Lifestyle Media to bring Robb Report to this vibrant market. With their expertise and our legacy, we are proud to create a platform that celebrates luxury and embracesIndia’s unique heritage and culture.”