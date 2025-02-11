Advertisment
Media News

RPSG Lifestyle Media to publish luxury magazine Robb Report in India

The Indian edition will focus on areas such as bespoke experiences, luxury innovations,  sustainable opulence, and emerging markets for art and design. 

afaqs! news bureau
RobbReport

RPSG Lifestyle Media announced that it has acquired the exclusive rights to publish and distribute Robb Report in India. For over 50 years, Robb Report has been a luxury media brand covering automobiles, fashion, food, travel, real estate, and collectibles. In India, it will focus on the growing luxury market and tailor content to the interests of the country’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs).

Avarna Jain, chairperson, RPSG Lifestyle Media, expressed her excitement, saying, “Robb  Report is the world’s leading authority on luxury and fine living. With India’s appetite for  quality products on the rise, this title will play a major role in evolving taste and affecting  consumption patterns. Our collaboration with Robb Report will empower our readers with  unparalleled insights into the best the world has to offer.“ 

Luke Bahrenburg, president, Robb Report, added: “India represents one of the most dynamic  and rapidly growing markets for luxury. We are thrilled to partner with RPSG Lifestyle Media  to bring Robb Report to this vibrant market. With their expertise and our legacy, we are proud  to create a platform that celebrates luxury and embracesIndia’s unique heritage and culture.”

RPSG Lifestyle Media
