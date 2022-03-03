RuPay is now TATA IPL's official partner

Praveena Rai, chief operating officer, NPCI said, “We are delighted to partner with the BCCI for one of the most celebrated sports leagues - Indian Premier League. We believe RuPay resonates well with IPL as both brands are bringing India together. Just like IPL provides high voltage entertainment to all Indian cricket lovers, RuPay offers tech-led, innovative, and customized offerings to people across the country, being accepted in India and internationally. With RuPay’s venture into IPL as the official partner, we feel it is one of the best ways to define the tech-savvy, youthful, contemporary brand personality of RuPay.”