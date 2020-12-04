Rural Indians increasingly relying on digital services for their day to day activities: Kantar & GroupM’s Dialogue Factory report

A deeper analysis of the data reveals divergent regional trends. Says, Puneet Avasthi, Senior Executive Director, Insights Division, Kantar- “For businesses, we would recommend a regional prioritization. We believe that the Western India is likely to bounce back earliest. On the other hand, indications seem to suggest that rural South might take longer to recover as the impact of COVID 19 on employment has been more severe, which in turn has depressed the economic outlook of consumers in rural South. We see this as an opportunity for brands to deploy their resources across zones in a graded and phased manner.”