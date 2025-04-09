RVCJ Media partners with Salt Media to launch Salt Media Entertainment

Salt Media, a media production house, and RVCJ, the digital content platform, have joined forces to launch Salt Media Entertainment. This strategic collaboration will build a holistic media solutions platform offering end-to-end services, including IP creation, content marketing, branded content, original web series, fiction shows, and full-scale film production.

The partnership aims to redefine the art of storytelling in India’s ever-evolving entertainment landscape. Salt Media Entertainment will serve as a one-stop destination for brands, filmmakers, and content creators seeking innovation, scale, and storytelling that resonates.

“We are excited to join hands with RVCJ to build a holistic media ecosystem that caters to both brands and audiences. This partnership is about pushing creative boundaries and delivering impactful storytelling across multiple platforms,” said Farhan Zamma, partner & director, Salt Media.

Shahid Javed, founder, CEO, and Partner, RVCJ Digital Media, added, “At RVCJ, we have always been at the forefront of digital content and audience engagement. Partnering with Salt Media allows us to expand our capabilities into long-format storytelling and premium content production - creating a seamless bridge between digital virality and cinematic excellence.”

Salt Media and RVCJ have completed their first co-production - First Copy, a high-energy web series featuring Munawar Faruqi, Gulshan Grover, Krystle D’Souza, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, and Inamulhaq. The series is set to premiere on Amazon MX Player in June, promising to make an impactful debut. Riding this momentum, two more web series are already in the pipeline and currently under production for leading OTT platforms.

With this alliance, Salt Media Entertainment is poised to redefine the future of entertainment and branded content - delivering bold, innovative, and unforgettable experiences to both audiences and brands.