Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha lift July box office to Rs 1,430 cr

July 2025 has emerged as the strongest month at the Indian box office so far this year, with gross collections reaching Rs 1,430 crore, according to the India Box Office report from Ormax.

The surge in July was driven primarily by two titles, Hindi film Saiyaara and the multi-lingual animated feature Mahavatar Narsimha, which together contributed over 45% of the month’s total gross box office.

Saiyaara topped the box office in July 2025, grossing Rs 392 crore and becoming the second highest grossing film of the year so far, behind Chhaava. Mahavatar Narsimha follows Saiyaara, grossing Rs 259 crore at the domestic box office including projected collections, with the Hindi version contributing 75% of its total domestic earnings.

Hollywood continues its strong run in India, with three titles featuring in this month’s top 10 list: Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman and The Fantastic Four: The First Steps.

The continued success of Hollywood films in July has boosted Hollywood’s share from 10% for the January to June period to 12% for January to July. This is now at par with 2022 and higher than 2023 at 9% and 2024 at 8%.

Kannada language’s share also increased from under 1% in June to over 2% in July, driven by the success of horror comedy Su From So. Meanwhile, the share of Malayalam titles has dropped from 10% in June to 8% in July.

The cumulative box office for 2025 releases (Jan-July) stands at Rs 7,175 crore, which is 22% higher than the same period in 2024.

Please note: Some films may be running in theatres at the time of publishing this report every month. For these films, Gross Box Office is estimated based on the latest trends available.