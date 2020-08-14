Sameer Nair featured in a new perspectives series “Coming up Next” Coproduced by C21Media and SIGN

Sameer at the lecture series highlighted the impact of COVID in India, the streaming industry, lessons we have learnt in lockdown, the big opportunities lying in India. Following are the excerpts:

The way COVID has impacted India, a country of 1.8 billion population and a population with a lot of social divide, where the rich per divide is quite extreme and we’ve got a large amount of migrant population, we’ve got an urban population, we’ve got a rural population so I think something like this has been quite a spectacular impact in India primarily because unlike any other advanced countries in the West, we anyway struggle with stuff like health care and social security and all of that. So I think when COVID hit, when the lockdown happened, when the quarantines took place and then when we realized that this is the enormity of this pandemic. So while of course the default position of any government of anybody in charge, any person in a position of power, would be to protect human lives but alongside what this pandemic has done uniquely as compared to anything else that’s ever happened to us before, is there is also impacted economic life. So in India which is a country with a large number of our population being daily wage earners and they depend on earning wages daily and without a social security blanket. So I think the combination of these two things has been quite dramatic. It first started out with the first lockdown, we were 21 days down then 35 days down and you know it was sort of you know coping with that but I think now we are approaching about 140 days since the lockdown and we are still lockdown in different parts, some parts have recovered some parts haven’t but I think we as a country settled to sort of accepting that there’s ever going to be a post COVID world, its going to be a world with COVID and how we choose to exist in it.