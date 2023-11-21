Sapphire Media acquires Big 92.7 FM

According to sources, the bid from Sapphire Media has been given the green light by a committee of creditors who oversee the ownership of Big 92.7 FM, which is owned by reliance broadcast networks. The acquisition of Big FM perfectly fits into Sapphire Media's business strategy of providing excellent content and captivating experiences to a wide range of audience. A reliable source familiar with the situation stated that this strategic move is a major step for Sapphire Media in its mission to enhance its position in the ever-changing media industry.