Sapphire Media completes the acquisition of Radio BIG 92.7 FM

Sapphire Media has received all the statutory approvals to take over the board and management control of Radio Big 92.7 FM, previously owned by Reliance Broadcast Networks, from the Ministry of information and Broadcasting. It is said to have made the payment of dues to the committee of creditors of Reliance Broadcast Networks within the stipulated timelines as per the approved resolution plan.

Earlier, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) principal bench & NCLT Mumbai Bench had approved the resolution plan submitted by Sapphire Media in its order dated December 23, 2024 and May 6, 2024 respectively rejecting the various objections from the competitors like Radio Orange and others.

Radio Big 92.7 FM, one of India’s largest radio networks with 58 stations, reaches over 1,200 towns and 50,000 villages. The brand will support Sapphire Media's plans to expand in digital content creation and broadcasting.

Sapphire Media is promoted by Kaithal-based entrepreneur Sahil Mangla and media professional-turned-entrepreneur Aditya Vashistha.