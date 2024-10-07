Saregama acquires majority stake in Karan Johar's Dharma productions: Reports

Saregama India, owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka, is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. However, they noted that the deal has not yet reached a final stage and could still fall through, as mentioned in several media reports.

The increasing volatility of the box office, coupled with reduced reliance on satellite and digital rights and escalating star fees, has made it challenging for production houses like Dharma to operate independently.

Dharma's recent releases include Kill, Bad Newz, Yodha, and Mr & Mrs Mahi, with the Alia Bhatt-led Jigra set to hit theaters this week. On September 24, Johar expressed concern over skyrocketing actor fees, revealing that some stars had asked for Rs 40 crore to appear in Kill, which equaled the film's entire budget.

Dharma Productions has been on the lookout for investments and has been in discussions with various large conglomerates and industrialists.

At the same time, Saregama, which recently acquired a majority stake in digital entertainment firm Pocket Aces Pictures, aims to enhance its content offerings and expand its film catalog.