Saregama launches 'Saregama Talent' to showcase next-gen artists

The vertical introduces its first three performers— Maahi, Pragati, and Arjun.
Saregama, announces the launch of ‘Saregama Talent,’ a vertical designed for emerging artists. Following this move, the company unveiled its first three next-gen performers – Maahi, Arjun, and Pragati.
According to the release, these artists bring a fresh and innovative perspective to the world of music, captivating audiences across different age groups. The launch marks the introduction of promising artists, and underscores its commitment to nurturing, promoting, and providing a platform for emerging talent.
Vikram Mehra, MD, Saregema India, said, “The launch of Saregama Talent marks a strategic move to enhance our non-film content offering, a crucial step toward delivering diverse and comprehensive entertainment experiences to our audience. We plan to extensively collaborate with them on a range of audio and video projects. Beyond Hindi, Saregama Talent will soon extend its reach to artists in other languages. We are confident that, with Saregama, this trio will not only make waves in the music industry but also etch their names in the hearts of music lovers worldwide.”
Maahi, Arjun, and Pragati have undergone training, grooming and coaching with Saregama over the past 12 months. It goes beyond refining their vocal or singing skills, rather delving into every aspect of performance art – acting, stage presence, styling, persona, and a lot more. This approach aims to ensure that they become well-rounded performers, ready to leave a lasting impression.