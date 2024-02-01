Saregama launches 'Saregama Talent' to showcase next-gen artists

Vikram Mehra, MD, Saregema India, said, “The launch of Saregama Talent marks a strategic move to enhance our non-film content offering, a crucial step toward delivering diverse and comprehensive entertainment experiences to our audience. We plan to extensively collaborate with them on a range of audio and video projects. Beyond Hindi, Saregama Talent will soon extend its reach to artists in other languages. We are confident that, with Saregama, this trio will not only make waves in the music industry but also etch their names in the hearts of music lovers worldwide.”